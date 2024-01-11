Sydney Thunder has played seven games and won just one game till now in the Big Bash League (BBL) Season 13. But things are looking to change as their star batter David Warner is set to make a return to the squad. More importantly, the left-handed batter will be available to play in the Sydney derby game. Sydney Thunder franchise has planned a unique entrance for the Australian - a grand entry at the Sydney Cricket Ground as the star opener is likely to arrive via helicopter. David Warner will be back from his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley region earlier that day, forcing him to make use of the fastest transport mode available. Warner's landing is expected on the SCG outfield before the gates open to the public. BBL 2023–24: Tom Curran’s Stint With Sydney Sixers End Due to Knee Injury.

The initial plan had been to use Allianz Stadium next door to the cricket ground but that was ruled out. Now he is expected to touch down on the outfield where the "Thanks Dave" logo was painted during his farewell Test. Weather permitting, he is due to arrive around 5 pm local time, for what could be a sellout fixture, after attending the wedding in the Hunter Valley and then making a swift exit to reach Cessnock airport. The Thunder players are excited to have David back in the team.

Sydney Thunder's Post For David Warner's Return

Ahead of last season, Warner signed a big-money two-year deal with Thunder as Cricket Australia made a huge push to get international stars back into the tournament. The game against the Sixers is set to be one of three appearances Warner will make for Thunder this season following his Test retirement. The club only have a slim chance of reaching the knockouts and even if they progress to the next stages, Warner would have been unavailable for those as he will head to the ILT20 2024 in the UAE. However, he is now expected to return from that tournament to be part of the T20I series against West Indies having remained available in that format ahead of a final international retirement after the T20 World Cup in June.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2024 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).