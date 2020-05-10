David Warner Gives Mahesh Babu a Run for his Money as he Delivers Dialogue From Superstar’s Movie Pokiri (Watch Video)

David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (Photo Credits: IANS)

Amid coronavirus quarantine, David Warner has been the man who has been tied up by posting several TikTok videos. His Instagram pages are full of videos where the Australian cricketer keeps posting videos of himself passing time on TikTok and even goes on to shake his leg along with his wife Candice and kids. Now, David Warner has once again posted a video of himself where he was seen delivering the dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s movie. The dialogue was delivered with utmost emotions as he was dressed in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s jersey and was seen holding his bat in front of the camera. David Warner and Wife Candice Dance on Allu Arjun's Telugu Song 'Butta Bomma' (Watch Video).

The Australian cricketer went on to lip-sync a dialogue from the Telugu film ‘Pokiri’. Warner asked his fans to guess the name of the movie and it was Sunrisers Hyderabad who gave the correct answer. Prior to this, he was seen dancing on the tunes of Allu Arjun's popular number 'Butta Bomma' and got a reply from the actor. Now, let's have a look at the video by Warner. Check it out below:

Recently during a conversation with Rohit Sharma, he said that he will be posting a video every week. Which means, the Australian cricketer will keep the fans entertained throughout the lockdown.