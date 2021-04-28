AB de Villiers has impressed not only his fans and his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates but also David Warner for his prolific inning against the Delhi Capitals. The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper is so impressed with AB that he even went on to label AB de Villiers as his idol on social media. AB has hammered 75 runs from 42 balls and also became the only foreign player to slam 5,000 runs in the IPL and helped RCB post a total of 171 runs on the board. With this RCB even went on to seal a win by a low margin of a run and made its way to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. Virat Kohli Consoles Shimron Hetmyer & Rishabh Pant After DC Losses to RCB by 1 Run in IPL 2021 Match (Watch Video).

Talking about AB, during the course of his innings, he scored three boundaries and slammed five sixes. RCB had a shaky start with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Pdikkal making their way into the dressing room on the score of 12 and 17 runs respectively. Rajat Patidar contributed with 31 runs whereas Glenn Maxwell made 25 runs. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by David Warner.

Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer were the stars for team DC as they scored 58 and 53 runs respectively. Needless to say, the two were extremely dejected and stood still for a few seconds after losing by a run. RCB captain Virat Kohli went to the two of them and consoled both the batsmen.

