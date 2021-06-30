The IPL 2021 turned out to be quite an unexpected outing for David Warner. Not only was the Sunrisers Hyderabad management stripped of captaincy midway during the series but also was dropped from the playing XI against the Rajasthan Royals. Kane Williamson was made the skipper of the side. This came as a rude shock for all the fans of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Recently, a fan asked him about the same on social media. "Who’s idea was it to drop you?" the fan asked Warner. He responded with some laughing emojis. Murali Kartik Slams SRH Team Management for Dropping David Warner as Captain, Calls the Decision ‘Absurd’ (View Post).

Talking about that game, the Rajasthan Royals had notched up 220 runs on the board. Kane Williamson's side could not chase that a heft total on the board and they lost the match by a whopping 55 runs. Questions were raised by netizens about why Warner was dropped from the playing XI. The fans are still puzzled about the fact that Warner was dropped from the side despite the fact that he notched 193 runs in six matches.

Questions continued and this time even on social media, the fans were eager to know the deets. Little did they know that Warner would continue remaining tight-lipped about the same.

Check out the post below:

David Warner's response (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Even Murali Kartik has slammed the management for this decision. He had posted a tweet on social media and slammed the SRH management. Post this match, the IPL 2021 was suspended due to the breach in the bio-bubble.

