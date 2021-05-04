David Warner’s sacking as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain took the cricket world by storm, leaving fans and experts and disarray. The Australian southpaw has been the cornerstone of SRH’s batting line-up ever since joining the franchise in the Indian Premier League 2014 and his captaincy record is impressive as well. Under his leadership, SRH lifted the title 2016 while qualified for the playoffs in the 2017 and 2020 season. However, Warner wasn’t at his prime in the IPL 2021, scoring 193 runs in six games at a strike rate of a tad over 110 and it was enough for SRH management to sack Warner and gave the leadership role to Kane Williamson. Moreover, the Aussie dasher was even dropped from the playing XI for the Rajasthan Royals clash. IPL 2021 Suspended for This Season, Says BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla.

Warner’s treatment from the orange army hasn’t gone down well with many experts, and former Indian spinner Murali Kartik also belongs to that category. Karthik, who was part of the IPL 2021 commentary panel, took to Twitter and slammed SRH for their decision. Reacting to a tweet from an Australian journalist, the former spinner wrote: “Mel..firstly replacing him (Warner) was downright shocking/absurd, but u know what was the icing on the cake" he doesn't fit in to the Team combination "..Seriously,suddenly,woww ur best player,one of ipl's best suddenly doesn't fit into ur team after having played so many yrs&2days ago.” Here’s Why Sacking David Warner as Captain Was a Wrong Decision by SRH Team Management.

— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) May 3, 2021

“So basically saying that the ones watching are in kindergarten and we don’t understand. Seriously since when did Warner not fit into the team combo. Who is replacing him Sir Sachin/Lara, Sir Garfield, Sir Viv #IPL2021,” added Kartik in his second tweet.

— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) May 3, 2021

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 has been postponed indefinitely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases inside the bio-secure bubble. At the time of suspension of the mega tournament, SRH were last in the team standings with just one win in seven games. Hence, if the competition resumes with the same format, SRH will need to win at least six of their remaining seven games to get a place in the playoffs.

