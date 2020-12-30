David Warner has been included in the Australian squad for the remaining two Test matches against India. This is indeed a massive boost for the home team as their top-order has looked fragile in the first two games. Will Pucovski and Sean Abbott – who sustained concussion and side strain respectively in practice games – has also been added in the team while out-of-form opener Joe Burns faces the axe. Burns has been dropped after his scores of 8, 51*, 0 and 4 in the first two Tests and will Warner is all set to replace him in the playing XI. Pucovski has also been brilliant in the domestic circuit but isn't likely to make his debut in Melbourne as Matthew Wade has played some significant knocks. Ajinkya Rahane Hailed for his Captaincy As India Beat Australia by 8 Wickets at MCG.

"David Warner, Will Pucovski and Sean Abbott will rejoin the squad in Melbourne tomorrow evening in preparation for the Sydney Test. David has made strong progress in his recovery from injury and will be given every chance to play in Sydney with another seven days until the match. Sean has fully recovered from a calf strain and is also available for selection," National selector Trevor Hohns said.

Although Pucovski has been inducted in the team, Hohns mentioned that he can be added to the playing XI only after assessment.

"Will is in the final stages of the graduated return to play protocols and has been symptom-free for some time. He will be fit to play in Sydney subject to completing the return to play protocols and an independent assessment," he said.

Speaking of Joe Burns, the selector said: "Joe Burns has been released from the squad and will return to the Brisbane Heat. Unfortunately, Joe's returns haven't been what he or the selectors would like or what we consider he is capable of."

Meanwhile, the four-match series is perfectly poised at 1-1, which increases stakes in the third game. India, who will be coming off an eight-wicket triumph, must be on cloud nine. On the other hand, Warner's inclusion will strengthen the home team as well. The third Test gets underway on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Australia Test Squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

