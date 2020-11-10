Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals (DC) will be looking to clinch their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title as they face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. DC have made it to their maiden IPL final and will have their eyes set on winning this season. Delhi Capitals did well in IPL 2019 as they reached the playoffs and finished at the third position, but failed to go the distance. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 HD images, wallpapers, wishes, Facebook greetings, messages and SMS to wish Shreyas Iyer's side ahead of IPL 2020 final in Dubai. IPL 2020 Final: Here’s How Delhi Capitals Made It to Summit Clash of Indian Premier League Season 13 in Dubai.

With overseas players like Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, and Shimron Hetmyer Delhi Capitals have performed well this season. Shreyas Iyer-led side also has talented domestic cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel to name a few.

Delhi Capitals fans can do a free download of HD Images, wishes, quotes of DC from below. You can share the same with your friends, colleagues, relatives or on social media to play your role in supporting your favourite team in the IPL 2020 final.

Delhi Capitals made it to the final of IPL 2020 after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2. Earlier, they finished second on the IPL 2020 points table and made it to the playoffs.

