Riding on Shreyas Iyer’s stellar knock, Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs and powered to the pinnacle of the IPL 2020 team standings. Chasing a mammoth total of 229 runs, KKR put up a great fight, but their effort didn’t prove to be enough. After losing Sunil Narine early, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana did the repair work, but the scoring rate wasn’t enough. Just when Delhi’s victory looked a mere formality, Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi went berserk and piled up 78 runs off 30 balls for the seventh wicket. Unfortunately, they could only guide KKR to 210/8. Anrich Nortje was the pick of Delhi bowlers with three wickets while Harshal Patel dismissed two batsmen. DC vs KKR Highights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the match, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik had won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision proved to be a disastrous one as Shikhar Dhawan, and Prithvi Shaw (66) got Delhi off to a flying start. The southpaw perished after playing a short cameo, but Shaw continued his stellar form and brought up his second half-century of this season. The stellar start was capitalised by skipper Shreyas Iyer who unleashed absolute mayhem and scored 88 runs off mere 38 delivering. Riding on his efforts, Delhi piled up a mountain of 228/4 which eventually proved to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. Shreyas Iyer’s Carnage Against Kolkata Knight Riders Guides Delhi Capitals to Highest Team Total in IPL 2020.

# Delhi Capitals advance to the top of IPL 2020 points table with six points.

# Shreyas Iyer brought up his 14th half-century of Indian Premier League.

# Prithvi Shaw registered his sixth IPL half-century and second of the season.

# Nitish Rana scored ninth fifty of his IPL career.

# Kagiso Rabada became the new holder of the purple cap by scalping his 8th wicket of IPL 2020.

With this triumph, Shreyas Iyer and Co go at the pinnacle of the team standings and are on the right track to win their maiden title. They will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 5 and will like to extend their winning run. On the other hand, KKR have dropped down to fifth position and will want to redeem themselves against Chennai Super Kings on October 7 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

