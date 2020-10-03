Shreyas Iyer unleashed mayhem against Kolkata Knight Riders as Delhi Capitals posted 228/8, the highest team score of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Batting first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the skipper came out to bat in the sixth over and went on to play a sensational knock. He assessed the conditions early in his innings but went absolutely berserk after getting his feet settled. From Pat Cummins to Sunil Narine, the dasher took all the bowlers to the cleaners and scored 88 off just 38 deliveries. Netizens couldn’t keep calm seeing Iyer’s blitzes as social media was filled with praises. DC vs KKR Score Updates IPL 2020.

Earlier in the game, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and following the tradition, opted to bowl first. The decision didn’t prove to be spot on as Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw got Delhi off to a flying start. The southpaw got dismissed after scoring a fiery 26, but the former went on to register his second half-century of the season, scoring 66 runs from 41 balls. Iyer brilliantly capitalized the start as boundaries were raining in the end overs. During the course of his stellar knock, the skipper also scored seven fours and six massive sixes. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens praised the youngster. Netizens Hail Prithvi Shaw After his Impressive 66-Run Knock During DC vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020.

What a knock from captain Shreyas Iyer. He was 9*(8) after 9th over - then changed the gear & ended unbeaten on 88 runs from just 38 balls including 7 fours and 6 sixes. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/WfibDW99Ah — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2020

When you see Iyer smashing Cummins & Nagarkoti pic.twitter.com/joUxfGCB4k — Bharath (@carromball_) October 3, 2020

Destroying his Haters in his proper style. Well played Shre YES Iyer. Missed a well deserved century bcz of Fraud chutmayar 🤬 pic.twitter.com/z1QQc8dGJW — N E E R A J⚡ (@MasterOfChase) October 3, 2020

I so wish Shreyas iyer was our no. 4 in the 2019 World cup. There is no better man for the job. If only he was there, i believe that cup would have been ours. If only.. — Archit (@Archit_lall) October 3, 2020

With such a big score on the board, DC are the favourites to win the game. However, they can’t afford to take KKR lightly. With dashers like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan in the ranks, Kolkata must be backing themselves to defy the odds and climb the mountain. However, tackling the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin will not be a cakewalk.

