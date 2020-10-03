DC vs KKR Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are locking horns in the Match 16 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams have made an impressive start to their campaign and will like to get another win under their belt. After losing their opening game against Mumbai Indians, Dinesh Karthik’s KKR made an emphatic comeback and won their next two games. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer and Co kick registered victories in the first two games before losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing. Notably, the winner of this contest will advance straight to the pinnacle of the team standings, which makes the game even more exciting. DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Both teams are stepping in Sharjah for the first time in IPL 2020 and assessing the conditions will be the first challenge. Plenty of runs were scored in the first two matches at this venue, and the upcoming game is also likely to be high-scoring. With the track being so good, batsmen of both sides must be raring to take the field. However, the toss-winning captain must elect to bowl first as dew is expected to play a part in the latter half of the game. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Keeping the clash against SRH aside, DC have done well in all the departments. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis made a mark with the bat while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have done well with the ball. Also, Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to come back for this contest, and Amit Mishra is likely to make way for him.

For KKR, Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan have shown their abilities in spin-friendly conditions and will like to make a significant in the upcoming game. In the bowling department, youngsters Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi have troubled the batsmen alongside foreign stars Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins. Andre Russell, however, hasn’t fired yet and will want to unleash his mayhem against Delhi Capitals.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (C/ WK), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant(WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav