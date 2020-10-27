David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha and Rashid Khan shone as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 88 runs, staying alive in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoff race. After a batting onslaught in the first innings, the Orange Army put up a disciplined bowling performance and defeated Delhi for the second time in the season. Chasing 220 in Dubai, Delhi lost Shikhar Dhawan in the third ball of the innings and never were able to make a comeback. Rashid Khan the wrecker in chief with a three-wicket haul as DC got bundled out for just 131 runs. SRH vs DC Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Earlier in the match, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first after winning the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The decision proved to be disastrous as David Warner, who was celebrating his 34th birthday, and Wriddhiman Saha got SRH off to a flying start. The duo made an absolute mockery of the DC bowlers and registered their respective half-centuries. The baton was passed onto Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey in the end over, and they also did a commendable job. As a result, SRH went on to post a mountain of 219/2 which proved to be way enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

# David Warner recorded his 47 IPL half-century on his 34th birthday.

# Warner (57) became the first batsman to score 50-plus runs against Kagiso Rabada in IPL.

# Kagiso Rabada went wicket-less in an IPL match for the first time since 2017.

# Wriddhiman Saha scored his first half-century of the season.

# Rashid Khan (3/7) recorded his best figures in IPL cricket.

# Rashid delivered 17 dot balls in his stellar spell, most by any bowler in IPL 2020.

# SRH’s total of 219/2 was the highest T20 total by any team at the Dubai International Stadium.

# SRH scored 77 runs in the first six overs, highest powerplay total by any side this season.

With this triumph, Sunrisers Hyderabad jumped to the sixth position in the team standings, making the playoff scenario even more interesting. They’ll next take the field against the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 31. On the other hand, DC drop down to the third position with their third successive loss. Their next assignment is against Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 31 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

