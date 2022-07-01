After an impressive outing against Ireland, India face off against Derbyshire in a warm-up match. The DER vs IND T20 match will be played at the County Ground in Derby on July 01, 2022 (Friday) with both the teams aiming to register a win. There are no official broadcasters of the practice game but will Derbyshire vs India clash be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Pakistan’s Shan Masood To Captain Derbyshire Against India in a T20 Warm-up Match.

India have another team facing England in a re-scheduled Test on the same day, meaning the Men in Blue have taken the squad for this game as for the Ireland series. Meanwhile, Derbyshire will look to take advantage of home conditions and register an upset victory over one of the best teams in the world.

Is Derbyshire vs India Warm-Up Match Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches but, sadly, won’t be showing the live telecast of ENG vs IND 1st Test. The ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 will not be live on DD National as well. Live streaming of the game is likely to be available on Derbyshire's official YouTube page.

Derbyshire vs India Warm-Up Match Live Radio Commentary

AIR (All India Radio) generally provides the live commentary of India matches. But with this being a practice game, Derbyshire vs India live commentary is unlikely to be available on AIR.

