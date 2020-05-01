Despite No Cricket Here’s Why India Lost Number One Spot to Australia in Latest ICC Test Rankings

File picture of Indian cricket team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

International Cricket Council (ICC) released its latest rankings for Tests, One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20Is. Interestingly, international cricket continues to be suspended following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and the last match played was an ODI, in front of empty stands, between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on March 13. ICC’s latest update comes as part of its annual process, and thus the game’s governing body made changes to the rankings. Latest ICC Test Rankings: India Displaced as No.1 Test Side for First Time Since 2016.

The Virat Kohli-led India, as per the new Test rankings, not only loses the top spot but dropped to third place. Australia holds the numero uno spot with a rating of 116 while New Zealand holds onto their second spot with 115 points. India, who slipped to third, have 114 points in their kitty.

How Did India Lose Top Spot Despite Playing No Cricket Recently?

Well, before you fret over, here’s the reason. ICC’s latest annual update for rankings has eliminated the results from 2016-17. During the said period, India won 12 Tests and lost just one game. And in the same period, Australia had lost to South Africa as well as to India. So, as these results were removed, Australia’s rating improved thanks to their better run in the subsequent period. Cricket Post Coronavirus: One of the Big Challenges Will Be Inevitable Scheduling Logjam, says FICA Chief Executive Tom Moffat.

Since October 2016, India retained the top spot in ICC’s annual Test rankings till last year. And now, Australia walks away with that honour. However, as far as ICC World Test Championship (2019-2021) points table is concerned, India continues to be on top with 360 points followed by Australia with 296 points.