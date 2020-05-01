Cricket Post Coronavirus: One of the Big Challenges Will Be Inevitable Scheduling Logjam, says FICA Chief Executive Tom Moffat

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) Chief Executive Tom Moffat has said that one of the biggest challenges ICC (International Cricket Council) could face once cricket resumes is the scheduling problem. Following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, cricket, like other sports, was suspended and it resulted in many series being postponed or cancelled. Moffat believes that bigger cricket boards could walk away with the majority of the matches between themselves, thus leaving out smaller nations with not much high profile cricket. Is it Going to be IPL 13 vs ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Once Coronavirus Pandemic Ends?

“One of the big challenges will be the inevitable scheduling logjam when we hopefully come out of the current situation,” Moffat told Fox Cricket. “There has never been a more important time for the game to work together collaboratively, including with the players. We are urging the game to pull together at this time, and to think and act collectively and globally where it’s possible. History tells us that it will be a challenge to achieve this,” he added.

“ICC must develop a coherent and balanced global schedule grounded in some principles agreed between by all key stakeholders, including the players,” said Moffat, who recently took over from Tony Irish as Chief Executive of FICA. “There is a risk that the challenges posed by the current situation will lead to countries reverting to more regional thinking including around scheduling and game economics,” added Moffat. BCCI Has a Plan for Other Cricket Boards to Cover Losses Due to Coronavirus Pandemic: Report.

The first and foremost challenge for ICC is to host the T20 World Cup 2020 which scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November. ICC has not postponed the event yet and is going for wait and watch approach.