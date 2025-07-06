Ben Stokes was out for 33 runs after he was trapped LBW by off-spinner Washington Sundar during the second Test match between India and England at Edgbaston. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the 41st over when England was chasing a mammoth target of 608 runs. Washington Sundar bowled a lovely delivery in front of the stumps. The ball dipped in front of Ben Stokes, who tried to defend. The ball hit the pad first before being deflected onto the bat. Indian players started appealing, and umpire Sharfuddoula raised his finger. Ben Stokes challenged the decision. However, the replays confirmed three reds and the visitors got a huge wicket. Ben Stokes departed after scoring 33 runs. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: 'Fir Ban Hi Ho Gaya Tu' Jasprit Bumrah Banters With Shubman Gill As Team India Captain Tries His Hands At Bowling Spin In Practice (Watch Video).

Washington Sundar Removes Ben Stokes

𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 🤩 Just when #BenStokes looked set to explode, #WashingtonSundar strikes with surgical precision. 🔥 Will #TeamIndia clinch victory today and level the series? 🤔#ENGvIND 👉 2nd TEST, Day 5 | LIVE NOW on #JioHotstar ➡… pic.twitter.com/uxIXzt3oD7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 6, 2025

