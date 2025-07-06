India eye a win in the second Test match against England at Edgbaston and look to equalise the series after losing the first one at Headingley. Team India captain Shubman Gill had a sensational game where he scored 430 runs across two innings. Gill was spotted having some fun in the practice, when he tried to bowl off-spin and roll his arms. In a viral video, Jasprit Bumrah, who is not playing the Test match, was spotted pulling Gill's legs. He reminded Gill 'cut pe cut kha raha tha, World Cup me, yad hai tereko? 23 me dali thi, Netherlands ke samne, cut pe cut, fir ha ban hi hogaya'. (He was getting cut continously, you remember? He bowled in 2023 against Netherlands, cut after cut, then he got banned). Fans loved the banter between the two and the video went viral on social media. 'Rewriting History' Virat Kohli Shares Story Lauding Sensational Batting Of Shubman Gill During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah Banters With Shubman Gill

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)