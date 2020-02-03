Did Stuart Broad Forget Yuvraj Singh’s Blitzkrieg in 2007 T20 World Cup? See Pacer’s Sarcastic Reply to ICC After Shivam Dube Bowls Second-Most Expensive T20I Over

Shivam Dube and Stuart Broad (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Getty Images)

It has been almost thirteen years ago since Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for six maximums in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Post that unforgettable outing, the England pacer has bowled many phenomenal spells and his tally 748 international wickets speak about his stature. However, it seems like that the star pacer has still not forgotten about that event and International Cricket Council’s (ICC) latest Instagram post is the proof of that. After Shivam Dube’s gave away 34 runs in one over against New Zealand, the apex cricket body took to its official Instagram post and tested the netizens’ knowledge by asking the most expensive over in T20I history. Shivam Dube Concedes 34 Runs to Register Second-Most Expensive Over in T20I Cricket.

Well, the answer was Stuart Broad who gave away 36 runs from the 18th over in that game against India and many cricket geeks knew the answer and filled the comments section with Broad’s name. However, the 33-year old himself pretended that he doesn’t know the name of the bowler and wrote “Nope” in the comment section. Well, it’s certain that Broad was trying to be sarcastic and his comment became the talk of the town.

View Post:

Broad's Comment!!

Broad's Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Shivam Dube, the right-arm pacer had a forgettable outing during fifth India vs New Zealand T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. He was taken to cleaners in the 10th over and gave away 34 runs, the second most expensive over in T20I history. Nevertheless, his dismal show didn’t cost India the match as the trio of Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah put up a colossal death-bowling display and helped the visitors to register a seven-run win and subsequently a 5-0 triumph.