Most Runs Off One Over in T20Is: Shivam Dube Registers Concedes 34 Runs to Register Second-Most Expensive Over in T20I Cricket

Shivam Dube (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shivam Dube etched his name in history books albeit an unfortunate record of conceding the second most expensive over in T20I cricket. Dube, who has so far represented in India in 13 T20I matches, leaked 34 runs in six deliveries to register the unwanted record on his name with Ross Taylor and Tim Seifert smashing the young Indian all-rounder for four sixes and two fours, which included a no-ball and free-hit, during the IND vs NZ 5th T20I match. Stuart Broad holds the record for most runs conceded in a single over after Yuvraj Singh smashed the English veteran for six sixes during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I Match.

With New Zealand reduced to 17/3 chasing 164, KL Rahul – the standing-in captain for Rohit Sharma – introduced Dube into the attack. The 24-year-old had taken two wickets in the series and had a fair economy of 9. Seifert, who was 19 from 18 deliveries, welcomed the 26-year-old with a smashing six over deep mid-wicket and was nearly caught in the very next delivery but Washington Sundar failed to hold onto a flying catch at deep-square. Dube had deceived Seifert with a slower delivery but the latter pulled it for another six. Rohit Sharma Completes 14,000 Runs in International Cricket During IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2020, Joins the List of Elite Crickets like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni & Others.

Shivam Dube Concedes Second-Most Expensive T20I Over

Most expensive overs in T20Is: 36 - Stuart Broad v Ind, 2007 34 - SHIVAM DUBE v NZ, TODAY 32 - Izatullah Dawlatzai v Eng, 2012 32 - Wayne Parnell v Eng, 2012 32 - Stuart Binny v WI, 2016 32 - Max O'Dowd v Scot, 2019 #NZvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 2, 2020

The third delivery flew past the wicket-keeper after taking an edge off Seifert’s paddle-sweep. Dube responded with full delivery on the off-stump and that brought Ross Taylor to the crease. The first Taylor, playing his 100th T20I match, flicked the fourth delivery through deep-square. It was no ball front foot and New Zealand had a free-hit.

Dube responded by bowling on-slot length delivery which was sent into the stands. 26 runs had come from the first five deliveries, which was just one short of what Rohit Sharma smacked off Hamish Bennett. Dube turned to a short delivery and Taylor sent him over the deep square fence to make it 34 runs off six deliveries.