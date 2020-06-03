END vs WI 2020: West Indies Names 14-Member Squad for England Tests; Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul Decline Tour

West Indies Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Facebook/windiescricket)

ST JOHNS, June 3: Cricket West Indies' (CWI) selection panel on Wednesday named a fourteen (14) man Test squad and list of eleven (11) reserves for the proposed tour of England.

CWI in a release said: "Subject to the final approval of the UK Government, the West Indies will defend the Wisden Trophy in three back-to-back Test matches to be played behind closed doors, starting on July 8. The touring party, who will all be tested for COVID-19 this week, are scheduled to fly to England on private charters on June 8.

"Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all declined the invitation to travel to England for the tour and CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so. As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection.

"The two newcomers to the Test squad are middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and fast bowler Chemar Holder. The 22-year-old Holder, who is not related to captain Jason Holder, was the leading fast bowler in the West Indies Championship with 36 wickets in eight matches at 18.91 each, and was one of the successful ICC U-19 World Cup winning side in 2016.

"Bonner, 31, will be making his Test squad debut after being one of the leading batsmen in the 2020 West Indies Championship with 523 runs in seven matches at an average of 58.11. He has previously represented the West Indies when he played two T20 Internationals back in 2011 and 2012."

Squad: Jason Holder (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.

Reserves: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.