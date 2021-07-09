The Pakistani Cricket Team lost their first ODI against England on Thursday by a thumping nine wickets. After a comprehensive loss, the fans and cricket experts poured in with their opinions after the defeat. Even Pakistan's former cricketer Shahid Afridi took to social media and urged the team to forget the last game and focus on the future. He took to social media and posted a tweet that read, "We should forget this match as soon as possible! Pakistan I am sure are not as bad, come on boys let's fightback strong at Lord's on Saturday. Well played England, that was a top performance from a new look side." Dawid Malan & Zak Crawley Lead England to a 9-Wicket Win Against Pakistan in 1st ODI 2021.

Talking about the match, the England team won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Sophia Gardens. Saqib Mehmood was the one who scalped four wickets and restricted Pakistan to a total of 141 runs. The merge total was quite a cakewalk for the home team. The English team only lost one wicket and won the game in 21.5 overs. It was Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley who scored half-centuries and led the team to a win.

Afridi's tweet:

We should forget this match as soon as possible! Pakistan I am sure are not as bad, come on boys let's fightback strong at Lord's on Saturday. Well played England, that was a top performance from a new look side. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 8, 2021

The next ODI between England and Pakistan will be played on July 10, 2021, at the Lord's Cricket Stadium. Needless to say, the Men in Green will be leaving no stone unturned to walk away with a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2021 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).