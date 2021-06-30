India Women and England Women will face each other in the second ODI of the three-match series. The IND W vs ENG W 2nd ODI clash will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, England on June 30, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams will be aiming for a win as they have different objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG W vs IND W Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. England Women Beat India Women by 8 Wickets to Take 1-0 Lead in the Three-Match Series.

It was England who came away with a win in the opening clash and will be aiming to replicate that result to seal the series. Sophie Ecclestone and Tammy Beaumont were the star performers for the hosts with ball and bat respectively and will be aiming to continue their form. Meanwhile, Mithali Raj was brilliant for India and will hope this time to lead her team to a win.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keeper- Amy Jones (ENG-W), Taniya Bhatia (IND-W) can be the keepers in your team.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batswomen – Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W), Mithali Raj (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W) can be named in the team.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Heather Knight (ENG-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W) can be picked as all-rounders.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Kate Cross (ENG-W), Jhulan Goswami (IND-W) can be the bowlers.

Shafali Verma (IND-W) can be named as the captain of your team while Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W) can be named as the vice-captain.

