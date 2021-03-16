England Legends will face West Indies Legends in the latest round of Road Safety World Series 2021. The clash will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 16, 2021 (Tuesday). Either of the two sides can still book a place in the semi-finals of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of England Legends vs West Indies Legends RSWS 2021 can scroll down below. Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Shine As India Legends Beat South Africa Legends by 56 Runs in Road Safety World Series 2021.

England Legends currently occupy the fourth and the last semi-final spot in the team standings but need to avoid defeat to keep that place. Meanwhile, West Indies Legends need to win the game and hope they can better England’s net-run-rate to replace them in the standings and secure a top-four berth. The fourth-placed team in Road Safety World Series 2021 points table will face India Legends in the semis.

When is England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

England Legends vs West Indies Legends match in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 16, 2021 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm (IST) Indian Standard Time.

Where To Watch Telecast of England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action of England Legends vs West Indies Legends on TV.

How to Watch England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the England Legends vs West Indies Legends clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. Live commentary of the game will be available on the Youtube channel of Voot. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream.

Squads

West Indies Legends: William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs(w), Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara(c), Tino Best, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Ryan Austin, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Pedro Collins, Narsingh Deonarine, Daren Ganga, Samuel Badree, Carl Hooper, Ricardo Powell, Danza Hyatt, Renford Pinnock

England Legends: Phil Mustard(w), Kevin Pietersen(c), Usman Afzaal, Owais Shah, Darren Maddy, Jim Troughton, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Kabir Ali, Sajid Mahmood, Gavin Hamilton, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Jonathan Trott, Nick Compton, James Tindall

