Australia Legends and England Legends will face off against each other in match 20 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The clash will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Australia Legends vs England Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table Live Updated.

Australia Legends lost their opening game of the series but have registered back-to-back wins and have secured their place in the semifinals of the competition. They will be aiming to gain some momentum ahead of the final four fixtures. Meanwhile, England are winless so far and will be hoping to end this run of defeats.

When Is Australia Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Australia Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Australia Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the AUS-L vs ENG-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To WatchAustralia Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Australia Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2022 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).