Australia Legends and West Indies Legends will face off against each other in match 17 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The clash will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on September 25, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Most Runs in Road Safety World Series 2022.

Rain has played spoilsport for most of the competition and it created hindrance again as Australia's game against South Africa Legends was washed out yesterday. Similarly, West Indies also have had two games ending in no result due to rains. Both teams have hopes of making it to the knockout phase and will hope for a complete match and a win.

When Is Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on September 25, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 03:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the AUS-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

