England and Australia will lock horns again in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday (September 6). The Three Lions clinched the opening game by two runs and have a great chance to seal the series 2-0. On the other hand, Australia will be gutted with their previous performance and must aim to redemption. Also, it will be a do-or-die encounter for the Aussies, and they must leave no stones unturned to get the favourable result. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the weather and pitch report of the game, please scroll down. England vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020: David Warner vs Jofra Archer and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Southampton.

Weather Report: Rain has been a big headache in England’s ongoing home season. Fortunately, however, weather is not expected to play a spoilsport in the forthcoming encounter. In fact, the conditions are expected to be sunny in most of the game while chances or rain are as low as 7 %. Hence, fans must brace themselves for an exciting game of cricket. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Wife Trolls Steve Smith for ‘Yawning’ During ENG vs AUS 1st T20I Match.

Weather In Southampton!!

(Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report: Both the sides must be aware of the ground conditions as the opening game also took place in Southampton. Runs are expected to be galore throughout the game. However, the pitch might get a bit slow in the latter half of the game. Also, with clouds not expected to play a play, the fast bowlers will not get a lot of assistance while the role of spinner becomes even more significant with the bright sun out.

England might step into the forthcoming game with a crucial 1-0 lead and a lot of confidence. However, they still need to mix their middle-order woes. On the other hand, the Aaron Finch-led side must verify their mistakes which cost them the previous encounter.

Squad:

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (WK), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).