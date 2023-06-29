ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Ashes 2023 Live Streaming: Australia has started well in the second Ashes test with a brilliant 339/5 at the end of play on the first day, leaving England with a lot to do to get back into the test as well as the series. England’s aggressive brand of cricket has met its match in Australia this time and the visitors are showcasing why they are the best team in the world when it comes to test cricket. England will be under pressure, considering they are trailing in the series and yet to play to their true potential. The bowlers in particular need to improve as they have not been able to exert any kind of pressure on the opposition. Australia versus England will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 pm IST. Bowled! Josh Tongue Breaks David Warner’s Leg Stump with Sensational Delivery during Day 1 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test (Watch Video).

Steve Smith is nearing a century and his flawless batting is a dangerous sign for England. He was supported well by Travis Head on the first day and the former Australian skipper will be hoping Alex Carry and him can forge a crucial partnership to take Australia past 500. The Australian tail helped them win the first test and they are no pushovers. David Warner scored a fifty as well and was unlucky to be on the wrong end of a beauty from Josh Tounge.

England’s two main contributors of their bowling unit – Stuart Broad and James Anderson – have both lacked the intensity in this game and they will do with a wicket or two to lift their spirits. Joe Root bagged a brace and he will be in Ben Stokes’ plan again till the new ball becomes available. ‘Are You Absolutely Joking?’ Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan Criticise England’s Approach on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 2nd Test Against Australia.

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test 2023 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia will lock horns with England in the high-voltage 2nd Test of the Ashes from June 28, Wednesday onwards. Day 2 of the ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London on June 29.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test 2023 Day 2?

The England vs Australia Ashes 2nd Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. Steve Smith Becomes Second-Fastest Batter in History to Score 9000 Test Runs, Achieves Feat during Day 1 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Testd.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test 2023 Day 2?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it. Jio users can watch the live match on the JioTV app. A tough day awaits England and they could struggle to take wickets once again, handing Australia the advantage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).