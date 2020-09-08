England will take on Australia in the third and final game of the three-match T20I series. The clash will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on September 8, 2020 (Tuesday). England have already wrapped up the series and will be looking for a clean sweep against the team from Down under. Meanwhile, if you are searching for weather and pitch report of the game, scroll down below for more details. Jos Buttler Ruled Out of Third T20I Against Australia After He Left Bio-Secure Bubble to Meet Family.

Weather Report: Despite England’s previous two series against Pakistan and West Indies being hampered by rain, there have been no showers in the opening two games against Australia. The third clash is also expected to be played in its entirety as there is very little chance of rain. The weather is expected to be cloudy throughout. England vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction.

Weather

Southampton Weather (Photo Credits: accuweather.cpm)

Pitch Report: This will be the third successive match at the Ageas bowl so both teams must be very much familiar with the pitch conditions. Scoring runs haven’t been easy for either side as batsmen have struggled to fund the boundaries early on in their innings and a similar pattern could be expected in this game as well. Spinners have done well in the series as they have got good turn and bounce from off the pitch.

Australia head into the final game on the back foot and will be hoping to prevent a whitewash in their first series back post lockdown. With the series already secured, England are expected to make some changes to their starting line-up while Australia might place their strongest starting XI.

Squads

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe

