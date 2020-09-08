England will meet Australia in the third and final T20I of the series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday (September 8). Eoin Morgan’s men have already won the series 2-0, but they’ll be determined to register clean sweep. However, they will be without the services of their in-form batsman Jos Buttler who broke the bio-secure bubble to meet his family. On the other hand, the Men in Yellow can only play for pride and will like to register a victory before heading towards the three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020. Jos Buttler Ruled Out of Third T20I Against Australia After He Left Bio-Secure Bubble to Meet Family.

Apart from winning the match and the series, England have also replaced the Aussies as the top-ranked T20I side. Dashing wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler was the chief architect of the home team’s win in the previous two games. Hence, it will be interesting to see how England will continue their winning momentum without him. For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Aaron Finch have looked in good touch and will like to take their team over the line. Without further ado, let’s look at the best Dream11 team of the game. England vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Highlights.

ENG vs AUS – Dream11 Team Prediction - Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow (ENG) should be the lone wicket-keeper in this fantasy team.

ENG vs AUS – Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: Dawid Malan (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), David Warner (AUS) and Aaron Finch (AUS) will be the four batting specialists in this team.

ENG vs AUS – Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders: Moeen Ali (ENG) will be the lone all-rounder in this fantasy team.

ENG vs AUS – Dream11 Team Prediction – Bowlers: Jofra Archer (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG), Chris Jordan (ENG), Pat Cummins (AUS) and Mitchell Starc (AUS) will be the five bowlers for this fantasy side.

ENG vs AUS – Dream11 Team Prediction – Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), David Warner (AUS), Aaron Finch (AUS), Moeen Ali (ENG), Jofra Archer (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG), Chris Jordan (ENG), Pat Cummins (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS).

David Warner (AUS) should be picked as the captain of your dream11 team while Jofra Archer (ENG) can be chosen as vice-captain.

