England, who have unexpectedly claimed a series win, would head into the third and final ODI against Pakistan as favourites to inflict a whitewash. Most of their first team players were sidelined due to a COVID outbreak within the team ahead of the first ODI and Ben Stokes, called in to lead a relatively inexperienced side, has done wonders. in the first two ODIs. Although Babar Azam's Pakistan looked much stronger on paper, the men in green have been absolutely outplayed in both the games and now, the 1992 world champions find themselves in a situation, where they have to use all their experience in avoiding a whitewash. England on the other hand have surprised their opponents. ENG vs PAK 2021: Shahid Afridi Urges Pakistani Cricket Team to Bounce Back Harder for the Second Game

Saqib Mahmood in particular, has dominated Pakistan's most important batsman Azam. Pakistan would want their top order to fire after having failed miserably in both their matches. For them to win against England, they would need to be sharper and play smart cricket. Here are the live streaming details for the match.

England vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 3rd ODI of the three-match series between England and Pakistan will be played in Edgebaston, Birmingham on July 13, 2021 (Tuesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for England vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI 2021 Match on TV

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI on Sony Sports Network, who are the official broadcasters. So fans need to tune into Sony Six SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch the live telecast on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.

How To Watch England vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow the England vs Pakistan series online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match online for fans in India. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can watch the game live on the official streaming platform of PTV Sports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2021 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).