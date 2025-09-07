England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: It has been one-way traffic in the ongoing three-match One-Day International (ODI) series with visitors South Africa national cricket team gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead over hosts England national cricket team. England will look to deny South Africa a whitewash when both teams clash in the ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 on September 7 in the third and final match before T20 Internationals get underway from September 10. The ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 was a nail-biter, with the contest going till the last over, with England needing 16 off 6, only to fall five runs short. South Africa Register First ODI Series Win in England Since 1998; Matthew Breetzke, Bowlers Shine as Proteas Clinch Victory ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2025, Take 2-0 Lead.

The second ODI at Lord's was a run-fest with 655 runs being scored across both innings, with batters making merry. The likes of Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, and Jos Buttler all scored their respective half-centuries, where pacers Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger stood out with four and three wickets each. Ever since the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, England have been on a downward spiral in the format, winning one series out of six. Interestingly, England have gone nine straight games without a win against teams that featured in the ODI WC 2023.

England vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025 Details

Match England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Date Sunday, Sept 7 Time 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues The Rose Bowl, Southampton Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, Sony LIV, and Sony TEN 5

When is England vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of England vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the ENG vs SA white-ball series 2025. Hence, fans in India will have TV telecast viewing options for ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 on Sony Ten 5 channel. For the ENG vs SA ODIs live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of England vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to ENG vs SA 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of England vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass.

