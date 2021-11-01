England and Sri Lanka will face off against each other in match 29 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 01, 2021 (Monday). Both teams have had contrasting starts to the season but will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for details. ENG vs SL Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29.

England are only one of the two teams who are unbeaten in the competition so far and will be aiming to keep it that way as they face Dasun Shanaka’s men. The Three Lions could book a place for themselves in the semi-finals with a win in this encounter. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be disappointed after their close defeat to South Africa and will be aiming to bounce back but it will be a difficult task against one of the best teams in the tournament.

When is England vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

England vs Sri Lanka clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Stadium on November 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of England vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch England vs Sri Lanka match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of England vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to England vs Sri Lanka match online.

