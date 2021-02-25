Questions were raised about the Ahmedabad pitch as India beat England by 10 wickets to win the day-night match and take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. The match finished with three days to spare as 30 wickets fell in such a short span. Only 842 balls were bowled in the IND vs ENG pink-ball Test with both sides struggling to last more than 54 overs. England were bundled for just 81 runs in the second innings setting India a 49-run target which the hosts chased down in 7.4 overs without losing a wicket. India vs England Day-Night Test Becomes the Shortest Completed Test Match Since the Second World War.

Fans were left disappointed as the pink-ball Test finished within two days with spinners dominating the match. 28 of the 30 wickets that fell went to spinners with pacers taking only two wickets. Twitterati took to social media to react on the pitch and expressed their disappointment in seeing the match end in just two days. While some fans were disappointed with the Test match other fans warned England might prepare a green pitch for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final in which India are favourites to play New Zealand in the final. India vs England Day-Night Test 2021 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Becomes Most Successful Captain in India, Ravi Ashwin Fastest Indian to 400 Test Wickets.

Twitter reacted with funny memes and jokes on the Ahmedabad pitch and also expressed their opinions. Some fans also took to social media and reacted with memes and jokes predicting that pitch curators in England will prepare green pitches for the upcoming WTC final. Take a look at some top reactions.

The third Test between India and England is also now the shortest completed Test match since the Second World War. Only 145.2 overs were bowled in the Test between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington 1946 to produce a result. This needed just 140.2 overs to produce a result making it the shortest Test since that time.

