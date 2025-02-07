The third edition of the Women's Premier League is set to begin on February 14, promising to entertain the fans with exciting T20 action. In the past two editions, batters certainly have had their say with some explosive performances. Australia's Meg Lanning dominates the charts with 676 runs to her name, but her compatriot Ellyse Perry is hot on her heels in the second spot. Here is a look at the top run-getters in the WPL history.

Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning (Photo Credit: 'X'/FemaleCricket)The experienced top batter sits at the summit with 676 runs in 18 matches at an average of 42.25, including six fifties.

Ellyse Perry

Lanning's compatriot, Perry, is close to dethroning her from the top with 600 runs in 17 matches at an average of 54.54 while striking at 124.74, including four fifties.

Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma in a training session (Photo credit: X @BCCIWomen)The young Indian opener is in third spot with 561 runs to her name in 18 matches at an average of 35.06 while striking at 168.46, including five half-centuries.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo Credit: 'X'/FemaleCricket)The India and Mumbai Indians captain is in the fourth spot with 549 runs to her name at an average of 45.75 in 17 matches while striking at 137.93, including five fifties.

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt (Photo Credit: 'X'/MI)

The England all-rounder boasts 504 runs in 18 matches at an average of 36.00 while striking at 132.28, including three half-centuries.