From Shah Rukh Khan Pumping Up KKR to MS Dhoni Shutting up a Troll, Let’s Have a Look at 5 Best IPL Ads Over the Years (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With no IPL 2020 this year due to the outspread of the coronavirus and thus we wouldn’t see the new ads featuring our star cricketers and their team owners. Thus we thought why not revisits five best TV commercials which entertained us throughout the season and have also remained with us in this IPL-less year. Whether its Deepika Padukone dancing next to MS Dhoni or the CSK captain shutting up a troll ahead of this season or even Shah Rukh Khan pumping up his team, all these commercials have remained with us and today we relive a few of them. MS Dhoni Trolled in IPL 2020 Latest Ad Campaign, CSK Share Captain Cool’s Photo While Watching the Indian Premier League Promotional Video.

MS Dhoni Shutting a troll

So much before the IPL 2020 was called off, Chennai Super Kings had released their first ad for the season where MS Dhoni had shut down a troll in a unique manner. He simply put on the headphone to shut a couple who said, “Nahi hopayega.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Theme Song

The peppy beats of the theme song of Sunrisers Hyderabad ‘Go Go’ had every cricketer of the team featured in the song. The best part about the track is the peppy beats which automatically make you fall in love with it and you end up listening to the track on loop.

SRK Pumping up His Team:

This is quite an old ad which gives you ‘Chak De! India’ kind of a feel. Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders delivers a short speech pumping up the team with the visuals of wins and losses by the team.

Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan & Others in ‘Duniya Hila Denge’

This again is quite an old ad dating back to 2010 which features Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and a few other members of Mumbai Indians. The commercial once again resonates the spirit of Mumbai and the people’s love for cricket with team owner Neeta Ambani giving a cameo.

Rishabh Pant Challenges MS Dhoni

So this ad was released last year during IPL 2019 when Rishabh Pant from Delhi Capitals, the new wicket-keeper challenged MS Dhoni and the CSK captain had a reply. You can check the ad above. Now if you think that we have missed out on yourfavourite commercial feel free to contribute in the Comments section.