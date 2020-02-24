MS Dhoni Trolled in IPL 2020 Latest Ad Campaign, CSK Share Captain Cool’s Photo While Watching the Indian Premier League Promotional Video

MS Dhoni watching the IPL 2020 promo video (Photo Credits: @ChennaiIPL/Twitter)

Ahead of the upcoming season, Indian Premier League released a promotional video. The latest IPL 2020 advertisement features, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper (RCB) Virat Kohli, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma and Delhi Capitals (DC) wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. In the promotional video, the makers trolled CSK fans with one of the characters pointing towards Dhoni's picture and saying, "Tumhaara wala khel payega?" IPL 2020 Schedule in IST: Full Timetable of Indian Premier League Season 13 With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Interestingly, Super Kings have now responded to the new IPL 2020 promotional video. CSK took to social media channels and posted a picture of Dhoni watching the latest IPL 2020 advertisement. CSK just added a fire emoticon in the caption.

"The stage is set and the banter is On Ahead of the #VIVOIPL 2020, keep the banter coming and get set for March 29, jab #KhelBolega on @StarSportsIndia and Hotstar! The @Vivo_India IPL Carnival begins soon," wrote IPL's official handle while sharing the video. IPL 2020 Schedule of Chennai Super Kings: CSK Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable.

Here's IPL 2020's latest promo video

The stage is set 🏟️ and the banter is 🔛 Ahead of the #VIVOIPL 2020, keep the banter coming and get set for March 29, jab #KhelBolega on @StarSportsIndia 📺📺 and Hotstar! 😎😎 The @Vivo_India IPL Carnival begins soon 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/DXCrNDX722 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 23, 2020

Here's how CSK responded to it

The IPL 2020 kicks-off with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. The IPL 2020 will mark Dhoni's return to cricket after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The CSK skipper has not featured in any competitive game since taking the sabbatical in June last year.