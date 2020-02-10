From Ugly Fight During U19 CWC Final 2020 to a Poster With MS Dhoni’s Decapitated Head, 5 Times When Bangladesh Cricket Team Lacked Sportsmen Spirit (Watch Video)

Bangladesh team controversy (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh U19 team made history after they clinched their maiden World Cup against India U19 at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The Boys in the Green won the match by three wickets to win the tournament. But it was the behaviour of the players that once again came under the microscope as they got into a physical fight with the Indian team after winning the match. The video of the incident went viral on social media and the netizens have even called to the ICC for talking a stringent action against them. But this isn’t the first time where team Bangladesh had breached the sportsmen spirit of the game. Bangladesh U19 Players Indulge into a Physical Fight with India U19 Team After Winning the 2020 ICC World Cup, Netizens Slam the Behaviour (Watch Video).

The nasty behaviour isn’t limited to the field but even a senior player like Mushfiqur Rahim came under the microscope for his tweet. Now check out five instances when the Bangladeshi team did not maintain the spirit of the game.

MS Dhoni’s Head Chopped

Print ad ahead of Asia Cup 2016 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We all remember the time when the Bangladeshi fans had chopped MS Dhoni’s head ahead of the Asia Cup 2016. In the poster, we saw Taksin Ahmed holding MS Dhoni’s head and the print ad went viral on social media ahead of the tournament.

Men in Blue with Half-Shaven Heads

Print ad after India lost to Bangladesh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Now this print ad was carried in a Bangladeshi newspaper which displayed the Men in Blue with half-shaven heads. This advertisement appeared after Bangladesh defeated India 2-1 in an ODI series at home.

Mustafizur Rahman obstructing Rohit Sharma & MS Dhoni’s way

MS Dhoni was punished for shoving Bangladeshi player Mustafisur Rahim during the first ODI between India and Bangladesh in June 2015. But it was Mustafizur Rahman who had obstructed Rohit Sharma and then MS Dhoni while they were on their way to taking a single.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s nasty tweet

Mushfiqur Rahim’s Tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Bangladeshi player was under the scanner for posting a nasty tweet against India after they lost the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016 against West Indies in 2016 in the semi-finals. Rahim had expressed his happiness after not being able to stomach team Bangladesh’s defeat against India by just one run.

Talking about the spat last night Bangladeshi skipper Akbar Ali regretted the incident and said it was unfortunate. "Some of our bowlers were emotional and were pumped up. What happened after the game was unfortunate. I would like to congratulate India," he said to PTI. Talking about the instances, if you remember any such incident, feel free to contribute in the Comments section