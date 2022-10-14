Born on October 14, 1981, Gautam Gambhir is an Indian politician and a former professional cricketer, who has played for the Indian cricket teams in all three formats and for Delhi in Indian domestic cricket. He has also played for the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils. He has captained the Kolkata side in IPL and helped them win their first-ever IPL title in 2012 and went on to win the second title in 2014. Gautam Gambhir is also currently a member of the Lok Sabha since 2019. Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Fans Wish Former India Batter on His Special Day

He is a left-handed batsman and scored over 10 centuries in his ODI career. He made his ODI debut for India in April 2003, against Bangladesh and a year later he played his first test match for Team India in November 2004, against Australia. He is the only Indian and one of four international cricketers to have scored hundreds in five consecutive test matches. Gambhir played an integral part in India’s win in both the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup finals. He has also captained the Indian cricket team in six ODI matches and has won all of them.

Gambhir will be celebrating his 41st birthday on October 14, do let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

He is the only batsman to score more than 300 runs in four consecutive test matches.

He is one of the four international players and the only Indian to have scored hundreds in five consecutive test matches.

Gambhir has scored more than 10,000 runs in List A cricket.

In 2008, he was bestowed with the Arjuna Award, India’s second-highest sporting award by the Indian Government.

In 2009, he was the number one ranked batsman in the ICC test rankings.

He was also the recipient of the ICC Test Player of the Year award in 2009.

Gambhir has won two Indian Premier League titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014.

In 2018, he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and began his career as a politician in 2019.

Gautam Gambhir joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in 2019 and won the election to Lok Sabha from East Delhi.

He also mentors the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

Gambhir with his outstanding batting skills has helped the Indian cricket team on many occasions, including the two World Cup finals which India won. After ending his cricket career Gambhir made the development of his nation the prime focus and joined the Bhartiya Janata Party. He also has his own foundation which reaches out to as many children of paramilitary martyrs as possible and empowers them by supporting their entire educational needs.

