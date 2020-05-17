Gautam Gambhir Slams Shahid Afridi Over Controversial Kashmir Remarks, Says 'Jokers Like You Can Spew Venom Against India'

Gautam Gambhir has once again slammed former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi after the latter was recently heard making controversial remarks. In a video which went viral on social media, Afridi could be seen criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the former cricketer did not take these comments lightly and has lashed out at the 40-year-old by calling him a joker who spews venom against India. Harbhajan Singh Condemns Shahid Afridi’s Controversial Kashmir Remarks, Says Has Severed All Ties With Former Pakistan Captain.

Afridi recently retired from International level but still plays domestic cricket in the country. The former Pakistani skipper on several occasions has revealed of his desire to play his final season the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for a team from Kashmir. During his recent visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the 40-year-old said ‘I am in your beautiful village, I am very delighted. I was planning to visit you all for a long time. The world is currently infected by such a big disease. But the bigger disease is in Modi’s mind.’ Shahid Afridi Speaks Out on Kashmir Again, Says ‘It Does Not Take a Religious Belief to Feel the Agony of Kashmiris’.

Shahid Afridi's Comments

Mohammed Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial abusing Our Army & PM Modi. This video is for those urban naxals who say sports is beyond boundaries & want to build hospitals there. Pakistan is a terrorist nation & will remain to be so. Shame on Paki’s . pic.twitter.com/v19rVs5Nqz — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 16, 2020

However, Gautam Gambhir was quick to respond to these comments as he hit back at the former Pakistan all-rounder. ‘Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?’ Gambir wrote on his Twitter.

Gautam Gambhir's Response

Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 17, 2020

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi have always shared a fiery relationship on the pitch and were recently engaged in a war of words when the all-rounder said that the Indian cricketer barely has any character. To which Gambir said ‘I've attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists’.