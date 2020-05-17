Harbhajan Singh Condemns Shahid Afridi’s Controversial Kashmir Remarks, Says Has Severed All Ties With Former Pakistan Captain

Harbhajn Singh and Shahid Afridi (Photo Credits: PTI)

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lashed out at Shahid Afridi for his controversial remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the Kashmir region of Pakistan. Afridi, whose foundation has been distributing relief materials among the needy and underprivileged, recently visited the PoK region to distribute food and relief materials. While his humanitarian works have been widely praised online, a particular video which shows the former Pakistan captain making remarks against PM Modi as well against India’s treatment of Kashmir led to a massive outrage on Twitter. Shahid Afridi Speaks Out on Kashmir Again, Says ‘It Does Not Take a Religious Belief to Feel the Agony of Kashmiris’.

Interestingly, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj who in the past praised the former Pakistan all-rounder and his foundation for the work they were doing, also landed in hot water with the Indian Twitterati base calling out both the former Indian cricketers for supporting Afridi. “Your fund is being used to make such statements into a reality,” said one Twitter user calling out both Yuvi and Bhajji for supporting the Afridi foundation. Shoaib Akhtar Recalls Moment When He Stormed Into Harbhajan Singh’s Hotel Room After Altercation During IND vs PAK Asia Cup Match.

Shahid Afridi Makes Controversial Statements

Post retirement normally cricketers become commentators coz of love for the game but Shahid Afridi has chosen to become spokesperson for Pak Hate Army which breeds terrorism-Cheer leaders of team terrorism & butchers of humanity have no right to question Prime Minister of India pic.twitter.com/4kLveyON1u — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) May 17, 2020

Harbhajan, however, made it clear that he had offered a helping hand on humanitarian grounds and did not realize that the former Pakistan captain could make statements against India. "To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the Coronavirus,” Harbhajan told India Today. "Even our Prime Minister has said that Coronavirus is a fight that extends beyond borders, religions and caste. So we were very clear with the cause that we were promoting, which was simply to help those in crisis.”

The 39-year-old also said that he was upset with Afridi’s statements and has severed “all ties” with the former Pakistan captain. In a video, which has gone viral, Afridi was heard attacking PM Modi. “The world is currently infected by such a big disease. But the bigger disease is in Modi’s mind,” the leg-spinner was heard saying as he addressed a group of Pakistan soldiers and common people in Kashmir.

Reacting to it, Harbhajan added that "This is very upsetting.” “Talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable,” said the owner 417 Test wickets, second-highest among Indian spinners. “All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits.”

Harbhajan also spoke on the trolls and said that he does not want to prove his loyalty to the online trolls and would let his work speak for him. "I was born in this country and will die in this country. I have played for my country for over 20 years and have won many games for India. No one can say that I have done anything against my country. Today or tomorrow, if my country needs me anywhere, even if at the border, I will be the first one to pick up a gun for the sake of my country."