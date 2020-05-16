Shahid Afridi Speaks Out on Kashmir Again, Says ‘It Does Not Take a Religious Belief to Feel the Agony of Kashmiris’

Shahid Afridi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has once again spoken out against the alleged pain and ‘agony’ suffered by the Kashmiri people. Afridi, who has been very vocal in his criticism of both India and Pakistan governments for their handling of Kashmir, said in a Twitter message that one does need any ‘religious belief to feel the agony’ suffered by Kashmiris. “Just a right heart at the right place,” should be enough said the former Pakistan all-rounder. Afridi posted the message after his organisation distributed food and relief materials to many Kashmiris in the Pakistan region of Kashmir. Shahid Afridi Buys Mushfiqur Rahim’s Bat for $20,000 to Raise Funds to Fight COVID-19.

“The real beauty of Kashmir lies in the valiant spirit of courageous Kashmiris. @SAFoundationN values their sacrifices and honors their commitment to Pakistan,” Afridi’s initial tweet, which had pictures of him distributing food and relief materials in Kashmir, read. He followed the post with another post which intended to showcase the alleged agony felt by the Kashmiri people. “It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris..just a right heart at the right place,” the message read. It was accompanied with a “#savekashmir” hashtag. Shahid Afridi Names Toughest Batsman He Has Bowled to, And it is Not Gautam Gambhir.

Shahid Afridi Distributes Food & Relief Material

This is, however, not the first time Afridi has spoken out on the sufferings of the Kashmir people. In his autobiography, Game Changer, the former all-rounder had written that "Kashmir belongs to the Kashmiris. Not to Indians. Not to Pakistanis. That debate comes later. But first and foremost, Kashmir is for the Kashmiri people themselves.” He had co-written the book with journalist Wajahat S. Khan.

Shahid Afridi Speaks on Kashmir

Afridi has also in the past been involved in a heated and ugly twitter war with cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir over his statements regarding Kashmir and its people. That, however, hasn’t stopped him from making any more comments on the issue.