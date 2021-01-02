BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized in Kolkata after sustaining a mild cardiac arrest. Soon after the news broke out, speedy-recovery messages poured in from all around the world. The former Indian captain was taken to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. Although Ganguly is out of danger, sources close to him said that he might need angioplasty. "Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger," a source close to Ganguly said to news agency ANI. Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised in Kolkata Due to Cardiac Issues.

The BCCI boss has been busy in recent times with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 set to get underway on January 10. On Wednesday, Ganguly also visited the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to discuss preparations for the upcoming T20 tournament with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya. However, his cardiac problem's news took the cricket world by storm with social media flooded with 'speedy recovery' messages for the legendary cricketer. From Indian skipper Virat Kohli to the International Cricket Council, many prominent members of cricket fraternity reacted. Have a look! Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised in Kolkata After Mild Cardiac Arrest, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Wishes.

ICC Reacts!!

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/HkiwFhjyih — ICC (@ICC) January 2, 2021

Virat Kohli's Message!!

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon 🙏 @SGanguly99 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021

Virender Sehwag Wishing For Speedy Recovery!!

Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka. Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 2, 2021

BCCI's Message!!

Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation. "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," said Ganguly.

