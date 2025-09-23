Mumbai, September 23: Australian all-rounder Grace Harris has been ruled out of the team’s ICC Women’s World Cup squad after sustaining a calf injury. Cricket Australia have named Heather Graham as the 32-year-old’s replacement. Harris had earned her maiden ODI World Cup call-up after putting up some impressive performances for Australia across formats in the recent past. Her commendable performances for the national side as well as in franchise tournaments helped her earn a place in the team’s World Cup squad. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025: Beth Mooney Predicts Special Outing for Australia in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Australia recently concluded their preparatory three-match ODI series against India, where Harris, after missing out on the first two games, played the final match in Delhi, also her first ODI since March 2024. However, she strained her calf in the second innings while fielding.

Harris was roped into the XI in the third ODI as Annabel Sutherland’s replacement, who was ruled out owing to hip soreness. Besides Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown also missed the final ODI against India after sustaining minor injuries. While Litchfield suffered a quad injury, Brown experienced back spasms.

The Queensland all-rounder, who couldn’t make it to the playing XI despite being in the 2022 World Cup squad, hoped to make it to the playing side this time around in India. While the Aussies will now take on England in their only warm-up match ahead of the global tournament, Harris will fly back home to rehabilitate. Australia Announce ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Squad With Fun Clip Featuring Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney and Others (Watch Video).

Notably, the UP Warriorz all-rounder is a part of the Brisbane Heat’s squad at the Women’s Big Bash League for the 2025-26 season, which begins on November 9. The Australian team is currently in Bengaluru and will play England in a warm-up game on Sunday before kicking off their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on October 1 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Australia’s Updated Squad for ICC Women’s World Cup: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

