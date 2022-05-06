Table-topper Gujarat Titans (GT) take on bottom-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) in the match number 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Gujarat Titans need a win to finalise their entry into IPL 2022 playoffs. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are out there to spoil the party for other teams, especially after having picked their first win of the season by defeating Rajasthan Royals in their last game. Meanwhile, for GT vs MI live streaming online and live TV telecast details, you can scroll down. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

Gujarat Titans have lost just two matches thus far but with IPL 2022 playoffs nearing, the Hardik Pandya-led side will be looking to more consistent. The game against depleted Mumbai Indians will be an ideal opportunity for Titans to get back to winning ways.

GT vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 51 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the GT vs MI clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

GT vs MI Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 51 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the GT vs MI match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

