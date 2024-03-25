Gujarat Titans got off to a winning start to their IPL 2024 with a hard-fought victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday, March 24. Among others, the match had two big sub-plots--Hardik Pandya's return to Ahmedabad as Mumbai Indians captain and Shubman Gill's IPL captaincy debut. While the latter aced the test, coming out on top, things did not go as the visiting skipper wanted. Pandya was one of the centres of attraction right from the start, and the Gujarat Titans fans made their feelings very clear to the captain, who led their franchise to a title in their debut season. He was booed on most occasions and in the end, he could have won his side the game, only to fall short by an agonising margin of six runs. Mumbai Indians hence have lost their opening match for 12 years in a row! IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Gujarat Titans were invited to bat and the former champions got off to a good start. Pandya's decision to open the bowling with himself did not go as planned, as the Mumbai Indians conceded 31 runs in 3.5 overs. Pandya gave away 20 runs in his first two overs before Jasprit Bumrah and Piyush Chawla (1/31) removed both openers. David Miller (12) and Azmatullah Omarzai (17) also couldn’t capitalize on good starts. Young Sai Sudharsan kept the scoreboard moving and scored 45 runs off 39 balls. Rahul Tewatia’s quickfire 22 runs from 15 balls helped the hosts reach a fighting total, one which did not seem enough. Dog Interrupts Play During GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Videos Go Viral.

Mumbai Indians lost Ishan Kishan in the opening over of the run chase bowled by Gujarat Titans' new recruit Azmatullah Omarzai, but young Naman Dhir showed a lot of potential, smashing 20 runs off 10 balls. Even as he fell, for most parts of the chase, it seemed Mumbai Indians were on top, with Rohit Sharma (43 off 29) and Dewald Brevis (46 off 38) stitching a 77-run partnership. But both batters fell quickly, and things started to go downhill for Mumbai. Mohit Sharma was impressive, picking up two wickets, while debutant Spencer Johnson showed a lot of promise, taking 2/25 in two overs. With 19 needed to win in six balls, skipper Pandya showed much promise by scoring 10 off two in an over bowled by Umesh Yadav. But his dismissal saw Mumbai Indians fall short. Hardik Pandya Hugs Shubman Gill, Congratulates Him As He Leads Gujarat Titans to Victory Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Mumbai Indians lost their opening match in IPL for a 12th straight year

#Hardik Pandya played his first match as Mumbai Indians captain

#Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill led made his captaincy debut in the IPL

#Mohit Sharma now has the joint-most wickets against Mumbai Indians in IPL (33) alongside Dwayne Bravo

Gujarat Titans will look to keep this good form going when they take on Chennai Super Kings, in a repeat of last year's final on March 26. Pandya and his Mumbai Indians will, on the other hand, look to bounce back when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27.

