Hardik Pandya extended a warm hug to Shubman Gill and congratulated him after he led Gujarat Titans to a victory on his captaincy debut for the franchise on March 24. Pandya returned to Ahmedabad, this time as Mumbai Indians captain but things clearly did not go his way as Gujarat Titans came out on top by six runs. Mumbai Indians were in control for most of their run chase but lost wickets regularly towards the end, which saw them fall short of the target. After the match, Pandya hugged Gill when the players of both teams were performing the customary handshakes. Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By Six Runs in IPL 2024; Shubman Gill Off to Winning Start As Captain Against Hardik Pandya's Side.

Hardik Pandya Hugs Shubman Gill

A game of ᴇʙʙꜱ & ꜰʟᴏᴡꜱ 🫡@gujarat_titans display quality death bowling to secure a remarkable 6️⃣ run win over #MI 👏@ShubmanGill's captaincy starts off with with a W Scorecard ▶️https://t.co/oPSjdbb1YT #TATAIPL | #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/jTBxANlAtk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2024

