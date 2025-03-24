In the fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2025, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will kick-start their campaigns this season. Both sides had a forgetful IPL 2024, where Gujarat Titans finished eighth while Punjab Kings had an even worse ninth rank. Ahead of IPL 2025, while GT managed to retain their core besides adding big names, PBKS had an entire makeover. The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match will be played at GT's giant home, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 25. GT Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Gujarat Titans Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Cricket fans will be eager to know which players make it to the playing XIs of both franchises. This is only the first game for both Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, and both sides will be looking to test some combinations ahead. GT would still have lower doubts, maintaining a squad with similar names, but PBKS is having a completely new team in the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. IPL 2025: Top Five Players From Punjab Kings To Watch Out in Indian Premier League, From Shreyas Iyer to Arshdeep Singh; Check Full List.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans being led by the India national cricket team vice-captain Shubman Gill in all probabilities is expected to have a lethal, solid opening pair of Gill and Buttler. Sai Sudharsan, being brilliant last season with over 500 runs scored is expected to start at three, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, and Rahul Tewatia are to follow for the middle and death overs batting, providing enough opportunities to attack and anchor. Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore are expected to be the two core spinners, while Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj are the two big names to lead the pace attack.

GT Playing XI vs PBKS

Shubman Gill (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Players: Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings went with the highest money in the IPL 2025 mega auctions and picked some of the most expensive players with that. Their new IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer is likely to be in at three, with Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis forming the opening pair. Inglis showed some glimpses of fierce batting in the recent past. Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, and Marco Jansen are the likely names in the mid-order and tail-end. They are all T20 specialists and the Ricky Ponting-guided side has no shortage of attacking batters. Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Arshdeep Singh can be the pace bowlers in this line-up, while all-time highest wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal can be the solo spinner, with Glenn Maxwell obviously assisting him. However, if the side fields first, we can see one of the core batters being an impact player, with Azmatullah Omarzai, and Harpreet Brar starting based on how the pitch appears. Ricky Ponting Performs 'Puja' to Seek Blessings For Punjab Kings Ahead of IPL 2025 Season, Video Goes Viral.

PBKS Playing XI vs GT

Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar

