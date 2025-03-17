GT IPL 2025 Schedule PDF Download: Since its introduction in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans (GT) have performed well in the tournament. The Gujarat-based franchise won their maiden IPL title in the 2022 edition under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. The franchise reached its consecutive final during the 2023 season. However, the Hardik Pandya-led side suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, you can download the Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF. Ahead of the IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya was traded to the Mumbai Indians. The Gujarat-based franchise named Shubman Gill as their new captain. CSK Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Chennai Super Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the franchise ended up in the eighth position in the IPL 2024 tournament. Gujarat played 14 matches and suffered seven defeats in the group-stage matches. The Gill-led side won five games and ended up with 12 points and an NRR of -1.063. Gujarat Titans will look for a solid outing in the upcoming edition of the IPL. The franchise will aim for their second title. Below is the full schedule of the Gujarat Titans for the Indian Premier League season 18. RR Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Rajasthan Royals Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

GT Full IPL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 25 7:30 PM IST GT vs PBKS Ahmedabad March 29 7:30 PM IST GT vs MI Ahmedabad April 2 7:30 PM IST RCB vs GT Bengaluru April 6 7:30 PM IST SRH vs GT Hyderabad April 9 7:30 PM IST GT vs RR Ahmedabad April 12 3:30 PM IST LSG vs GT Lucknow April 19 3:30 PM IST GT vs DC Ahmedabad April 21 7:30 PM IST KKR vs GT Kolkata April 28 7:30 PM IST RR vs GT Jaipur May 2 7:30 PM IST GT vs SRH Ahmedabad May 6 7:30 PM IST MI vs GT Mumbai May 11 7:30 PM IST DC vs GT Delhi May 14 7:30 PM IST GT vs LSG Ahmedabad May 18 3:30 PM IST GT vs CSK Ahmedabad

The Indian Premier League 2025 edition will begin on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at iconic Eden Gardens. Gujarat Titans will begin their campaign on March 25 against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat-based franchise will look for their second title in the showpiece event.

