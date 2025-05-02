Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Live Streaming Online: The Gujarat Titans have dropped to the fourth spot in the Indian Premier League points table after a drop in performance level in recent match days. They face the Sunrisers Hyderabad at home this evening with the side looking to return to winning ways after a dismal showing against Rajasthan. With the group phase of the campaign ending soon, teams have very little margin for error going forward. Opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth and have to win all their remaining games and supported by all sorts of permutations and combinations for them to making it out of the first round, which is easier said than done. Today’s IPL 2025 Match Live: Check TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 2.

Shubman Gill had a back problem in the last game for Gujarat but he is fully fit and should be part of the team here. B Sai Sudarshan has once again delivered in the IPL and it will not be a surprise if is amongst the runs here. Arshad Khan could be drafted in the playing eleven in place of veteran pacer Ishant Sharma. Rashid Khan has been quiet so far in the tournament and the Afghan cricketer needs a good showing here.

Hyderabad tend to depend a lot on Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head for good starts and with the duo misfiring, things have not gone as per plan for them. Kamindu Mendis and Wiaan Mulder are both vying for a place in the team and it is likely that the former will prevail. Both Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami have not been amongst the wickets which is pegging the team back.

When is GT vs SRH IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 on Friday, May 2. The GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 51.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of GT vs SRH Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of GT vs SRH Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Gujarat at home play with confidence and they should secure an easy win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2025 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).