Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the next match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The IPL 2025 standings are getting heated up with each passing each. The 51st match of the IPL 2025 becomes more crucial for both sides. The Shubman Gill-led GT will aim to bounce back after suffering a thrashing defeat against the Rajasthan Royals. Although the former champions are placed well in the IPL 2025 standings, a loss against the Sunrisers will put them in a precarious position. GT vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Pat Cummins-led SRH are coming off a fantastic win over the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. However, their ongoing season isn't going well. The Hyderabad-based franchise needs to win the rest of their games in order to stay alive in the IPL 2025. A defeat will eliminate them from the tournament.

GT vs SRH Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

In six Indian Premier League (IPL) matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, SRH have managed just a solitary win, while GT have come out victorious four times. One match ended in a no-result.

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Travis Head Prasidh Krishna Shubman Gill Jos Buttler Heinrich Klaasen

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Key Battles

Prasidh Krishna has been on a roll in IPL 2025, and has constantly terrorised batting lineups, and will look to take full toll on SRH's underfiring top-three. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma need to come good if SRH have to get back to winning ways. Zeeshan Ansari has been a dark horse for SRH, and will again be put under the pump by the likes of Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill, who are in good touch.

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

Gujarat Titans will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 1. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Travis Head Turns ‘Hyderabaddie’, Star SRH Cricketer Inks Royally Challenged Bengaluru on Sign Board Before Running Off on Bike for Promotional Campaign (Watch Video).

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Premier League 2025. Viewers in India can watch the live telecast of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For live streaming options, fans can watch the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription.

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad have failed to get their impact player correct and have mostly utilised the likes of Travis Head and Abhinav Manohar in home conditions. Wiaan Mulder and Rahul Chahar could find a game as impact players against GT. On the other hand, GT, despite having a depth of options as an impact player, could use Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, and Anuj Rawat.

