Born on January 25, 1988, Cheteshwar Pujara has been one of the best batsmen produced by the Indian team. He is often compared to Rahul Dravid for his solid batting and was in the news for the kind of massive blows he suffered during the fourth Test match between India and Australia at the Gabba. He scored a half-century when India needed a batsman when Indian needed this the most. Now the team has returned home, Pujara is spending time with his family on his birthday. Right from former cricketers including Virender Sehwag to Yuvraj Singh, all of them took to social media to wish the Indian batsman. Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari & Ravi Ashwin Battled Bodyline Bowling During Sydney Test, Check Out History & Other Facts About the Attacking Tactics Used by Fielding Team.

Amongst the younger lot, we had KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha and others who wished the Indian batsman. As usual, Virender Sehwag and Ravichandran Ashwin put up funny tweets. Even many other netizens took to social media to wish the Indian batsman. Check out the tweets below:

The netizens also took to social media and shared tweets hailing the Indian batsman. The entire team of LatestLY also wished the Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday.

 

